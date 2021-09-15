البنك المركزي المصري يعلن عن وظائف خالية والتقديم حتى السبت المقبل (تفاصيل)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

أعلن البنك المركزي المصري عبر موقعه الرسمي عن حاجته لبعض الوظائف الخالية لديه علما بأن تاريخ التقديم لهذه الوظائف ينتهي يوم السبت المقبل 18 سبتمبر 2021.

وفيما يلي تفاصيل جميع الوظائف المطلوبة وطريقة التقديم:

1 - أخصائي ترخيص خدمات الدقع - Payment Services Licensing Specialist (PS 01 )

Sector/ القطاع:

Banking Operations / العمليات المصرفية

Posted in: Expire in: 18/09/2021

Required Qualifications/ متطلبات إشغال الوظيفة

1. Up to four years’ experience in payment services/digital financial services products/ E-Commerce/POS/MPOS Fraud / risk management

2. Bachelor of Business Information Systems/Computer Science /Economics/ Business Administration/Commerce

3. High analytical, innovative, and observational skills

4. Excellent research capability

5. Excellent Communication & interpersonal skills

6. Very good Computer skills

7. Fluent in Arabic & English written/spoken

8. Understanding the payment service components from both functional and business perspective

9. Working experience with any of payment service/payment facilitator/payment aggregator/Mobile Network Operator(e-wallets) companies is a plus

Responsibilities and duties/ القدرات والمهارات المهنية

1. Studying relevant national and international laws, regulations, and providing necessary recommendations for continuous update and amendment of such laws, regulation…..etc.

2. Studying license applications of companies that manage and operate payments and provides payments services; and renewal of licenses or determination of such licenses in case of their variations and providing proper related recommendations

3. Complete international surveys respect payment systems & services ecosystem

4. Preparing policies pertaining to the National Payments System and providing proper recommendations thereunto.

5. Preparing a response to request from related CBE depts./ Egyptian courts/government regarding new laws or regulations to evaluate issues related payment systems and services.

6. Develop statistics and reports regarding licensees’ progress report and their compliance to license requirements

7. Cooperate with Central banks, market regulators, and other relevant authorities both domestically and internationally, as appropriate, in promoting the safety and efficiency of payment system, by writing up MOUs and exchanging information related to licensees

8. Cooperate with other payment systems and services oversight depts regarding licensees’ status and compliance

9. Listing licensees (operators of payment systems and providers of payment services) in a special register prepared for this purpose by the Central Bank

2 - أخصائي مشرف لترخيص خدمات الدفع - Payment Services Senior Licensing Specialist (PS 02 )

Sector/ القطاع:

Banking Operations / العمليات المصرفية

Posted in: Expire in: 18/09/2021

Required Qualifications/ متطلبات إشغال الوظيفة

1. Up to eight years’ experience in payment services/digital financial services products/ E-Commerce/POS/MPOS Fraud / risk management

2. Bachelor of Business Information Systems/Computer Science /Economics/ Business Administration/Commerce

3. Master degree in economics/business administration/computer science is preferred but not a must

4. High analytical, innovative, and observational skills

5. Leadership capability and self-motivated

6. Excellent research capability

7. Excellent Communication & interpersonal skills

8. Fluent in Arabic & English written/spoken

9. Understanding the payment service components from both functional and business perspective with a key focus on the following areas:

• Build and manage a product roadmap for Digital Solutions

• Customer Journey

• Work with customers, vendors, user experience and product management teams to define product features

• Define and execute on requirements with supporting organizations, including product management, user experience development, support, IT operations, finance and legal

• Create and deliver clear and concise customer facing documentation outlining delivered solutions

• On-going analysis of fraud loss data to identify trends, establish root causes and initiate appropriate actions

• Review from risk perspective E-commerce/POS/MPOS new merchants’ contracts for approval

10. Working experience with any of payment service/payment facilitator/payment aggregator/Mobile Network Operator(e-wallets) companies is a must

Responsibilities and duties/ القدرات والمهارات المهنية

1. Conduct comparative study for relevant national and international laws, regulations, and instructions, and providing recommendations necessary for continuous update and amendment of such laws, regulation…..etc.

2. Follow up on consultation paper seeking feedback from impacted stakeholders in regard to the proposed new/update in laws, regulations, and instructions

3. Studying license applications of companies that manage and operate payments and provides payments services; and renewal of licenses or determination of such licenses in case of their variations and providing proper related recommendations

4. Act as relationship officer for licensees and applicants to guide them on action plan for license application fulfillment and variation requirements

5. Call for input from international organizations (eg world bank; BIS, AMF….etc) and review international surveys respect payment systems & services ecosystem

6. Reviewing policies pertaining to the National Payments System and providing proper recommendations thereunto

7. Response to request from related CBE depts./ Egyptian courts/government regarding new laws or regulations to evaluate issues related payment systems and services.

8. Reviewing statistics and reports regarding licensees’ progress report and their compliance to license requirements

9. Cooperate with Central banks, market regulators, and other relevant authorities both domestically and internationally, as appropriate, in promoting the safety and efficiency of payment system, by setting up framework for MOUs and exchanging information related to licensees

10. Cooperate with other payment systems and services oversight depts regarding licensees’ status and compliance

11. Review Listing licensees (operators of payment systems and providers of payment services) in a special register prepared for this purpose by the Central Bank

