تحذير عالي الخطورة من "الأمن السيبراني".. معلومات حسّاسة تُكشَف وبرمجيات خبيثة

المركز أوصى بعدد من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة من Adobe

تحذير عالي الخطورة من

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم، تحذيراً أمنياً صنّفه بـ "عالي الخطورة" من تحديثات Adobe، موضحاً أنه يستهدف كل القطاعات.

وعن التهديدات المحتملة، قال المركز: يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.

وأوصى المركز بعددٍ من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمّن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحاً لهذه التحديثات:

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html

