التقديم اليوم والمقابلة من الغد.. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات بالقاهرة والمحافظات

تواصل المصري اليوم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وللعديد من التخصصات في القاهرة وجميع محافظات مصر والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للهيئات أو المؤسسات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي؛ وذلك في القطاع العام والخاص أو ضمن مبادرة طوّر وغيّر التابعة لوزارة الشباب والرياضة.

وفيما يلي جميع الوظائف المطلوبة وفقا لكل وظيفة في الشروط والتفاصيل أدناه، علما بأن في بعض الوظائف يتم ملء الاستمارة والذهاب مباشرة للمقابلة بداية من الغد بدون انتظار الرد أو الموافقة وفقا للمواعيد المحددة:



1- تعلن شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة- عن رغبتها في شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_الشرقية يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 21 سبتمبر 2021م للتعيين بالفروع_الاتية:

( ديرب_نجم- الزقازيق- ابوحماد- فاقوس- كفر_صقر )

عنوان_المقابلات :

الشرقية: كفر_صقر- حي النهضة- ش الجمهورية- برج عسكر- الدور الثاني علوي امام البنك الاهلي المصري

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م .

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: ( ديرب_نجم- الزقازيق- ابو_كبير- فاقوس- بلبيس- كفر_صقر)

المهام_الوظيفة:

• الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

• شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

• الاستعلام وجمع البيانات وإجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي والسلوكي للعميل .

متطلبات_الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي_فقط .

• خريجين فقط .

• يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

• حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: ( ديرب_نجم- الزقازيق- ابوحماد- فاقوس- بلبيس- ابو_كبير- كفر_صقر )

المتطلبات_الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي مناسب.

• خريجين فقط.

• خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

• أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

3) مدير_فرع: (فرع_كفر_صقر)

- مؤهل عالي

- خبرة بمجال التمويل متناهي الصغر لاتقل عن 8 سنوات منهم سنتين على الأقل كمدير فرع.

4) اوفيس_بوي: (فرع_كفر_صقر)

• مؤهل دبلوم فقط

• من ساكني مدينة كفر صقر .

- يرجي احضار صورة من المؤهل الدراسي والبطاقة الشخصية .

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب فقط :

MR. Mohamed Ali- 01069097007

2- مجموعة سوبر ماركت سبينس تعلن عن اليوم التوظيفي يوم الاربعاء القادم 22 سبتمبر في الوظائف الاتية:

1- منسق أرفف (اعدادي حد ادنى)

2- بائعين بقسم المخبوزات (يجيد القراءةوالكتابة)

3- جزار (يجيد القراءة والكتابة)

4- مساعد جزار

5- بائع بقسم الخضار والفاكهة

6- منسق ارفف بالمخزن

7- فرد أمن

8- مشرف أمن

9- شيف جبن

10- كاشير

11- موظف استلامات

12- مشرف استلامات

13- منسق اسعار

مكان العمل: التجمع

الشروط المشتركة:

- مؤهل متوسط وبدون يجيد الكتابةوالقراءة

- ذكور واناث

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

المميزات والحقوق:

- المرتب على حسب الخبرة

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات طبية واجتماعية

- فرص للترقي

يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا والذهاب مباشرا على العنوان والميعادا لتاليين:

المكان: سبينس أرينا مول خلف البنك الأهلى بمنطقة البنوك بشارع التسعين- التجمع

الميعاد: يوم الاربعاء 22 سبتمبر من الساعة10 ص إلى 4 عصرا.

أو التسجيل مباشرا على منصة توظيف مصر من خلال اللينك الآتي: اضغط هنا

أي استفسار اتصل أو واتساب على:

01064481113

3- مجموعة أزاديا تطلب مدير فرع

Shop Manager

Description

Greet customers، offer assistance and serve them in order to ensure their needs and complaints are answered in a timely manner with quality and customer service standards creating customer loyalty and portfolio.

Ensure a smooth and efficient receiving process of items/shipments as well as monitor all kind of inventory activities such as cycle counts and stock movements including transfers between shops، transfers to/from warehouse, damaged items, devolution, etc.

Analyze hourly/daily/weekly sales performance، monitor selling items, missing sizes/ items and collection rotation (in coordination with BM and VM) in order to identify replenishment needs, place accurate orders, meet stock performance objectives and maximize sales and sellout

Detect، anticipate and provide regular feedbacks on customers' needs, markets trends and competitors activities affecting the region/ market

Recruit، train, motivate and evaluate team members to ensure that they have the necessary skill base and required image and that they are optimally enabled to maximize their potential and contribution to the company; conduct daily Japanese meetings to keep the staff informed and engaged

Prepare staff schedule based on budgeted hours and/ or visitors' traffic، daily sales targets, events, operational needs (including shipments, stock count, sale, etc.) as well as ensure the effective communication of sales plans and set daily and hourly targets to the Shop/Department team

Log/update all commercial and operational information as well as various requests on the provided platforms (Helpdesks، Events, Loss Prevention application, etc.) in a timely and accurate manner

Manage annual allocated budget by monitoring expenditure up to set limits، optimizing and reducing costs where possible and reporting variances versus budget (validating it with DM/BM first)

Oversee the shop's image and ensure its compliance with the brand’s standards، verify and follow up on the cleanliness, display and maintenance of the shop including the window, cash and stock room

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

3 years of experience in a managerial role; Previous experience in the industry/retail is a major plus

Fluency in English

Proficiency in MS Office

Skills Specific for Sports Goods retail: Collective Game، Project oriented, Athlete/ambassador, Enthusiastic, Contributor, Empathic, Entrepreneur and responsible

Specific for Sports Goods retail: Active participation in at least one sporting activity and expert knowledge of sporting events

Developing and Motivating Others: level 4

Cultural Awareness: level 4

Decision Making: level 3

Commercial Understanding: level 3

Analytical Thinking: level 3

Customer Focus: level 3

Driving and Achieving results: level 3

للتقديم : اضغط هنا



4- شركة أوبو مصر للهواتف الذكية تطلب موظف استقبال في فرع المحلة الكبرى

OPPO Egypt is hiring

Receptionist For our New branch in Mahalla_Kubra

Job description

*Receiving the customers' devices

* Handle the customer complaint

* Register all data on the System (customer data and mobile data )

*Complaint analysis

* Contact with the maintenance department

* Contact the warehouse department for the accessories and spare parts price.

* Receiving money from the customer

* Contact with the financial department to finalize all financial cases

Job Requirements

* Bachelor degree

* Max. age: 27-28

* Proven customer support experience.

* Very good English language command.

* Males and Females

* Gharbia Residents Only

* Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters.

* Excellent communication and presentation skills.

* Ability to multi-task، prioritize, and manage time effectively.

If you are interested please send your updated resume to hr@oppo-aed-eg.com Mention( Receptionist- Mahalla Kubra) at the Mail Subject

4- اكتف سبورت هاوس يطلب للتعين:

1- نائب مدير فرع

متابعه وتقيم مبيعات مباشرة داخل فروع الشركة

2- بائع داخلي

مبيعات مباشرة داخل فروع الشركة

3- مسؤل علاقات حكوميه

تخليص جميع المستخلصات والاوارق لدى جميع الجهات الرسميه

مكان العمل: فروع القاهرة

-------

الشروط:

- مؤهل عالي خريجين

- ذكور واناث

- خبرة في نفس الوظيفة المقدم لها

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

الحقوق

- المرتب لمسئول العلاقات والنائب حسب الخبرة

المبيعات: 2300 +العمولة

- 9 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملأ الاستمارةالتالية: اضغط هنا

أو التسجيل مباشرا على منصة توظيف مصر من خلال اللينك الآتي: اضغط هنا

5- مجموعة أزاديا تطلب مشرف أخصائي عقارات

Senior Real Estate Specialist

The Senior Real Estate Specialist is responsible for initiating the real estate processes as well as

ensuring an effcient implementation of the expansion strategy.

Specific for Local: Evaluate and validate new Real Estate opportunities and prepare required detailed presentation for Country manager to assess

Specific for Local: Develop and maintain strong strategic working relationships with all local Landlords and Agents

Specific for Local: Manage the Shop Validation Report (SVR) process; collect required commercial details، gather feedback for sales projections, share and validate the report with relevant parties share with the committee, and ensure its approval

Specific for Local: Develop and maintain accurate Lease Tenancy Schedule covering the details of all of our stores/offices/warehouses and the Lease/Legal commitments that are included in the lease

Specific for Local: Establish a competitor analysis market map by Brand on regular basis in order to map where our competitor are trading to determine potential gaps in our expansion

Specific for Local: Assist in scouting prime and anchor locations (including driving streets، meeting landlords/agents/brokers) as well as maintain an accurate market map

Specific for Regional: Develop، implement and upgrade a real estate system supporting and maintaining unified business standards increasing the quality and operational efficiency of service

Specific for Regional: Review and validate all output (particular of lease) provided ensuring its alignment with commercial agreement، budgetary requirements and any previously agreed special conditions with major tenants

Specific for Regional: Provide regional administrative support to the Real Estate Management as required for the successful validation and management of commercial and legal leasing terms with the aim to ensure the viability of the business and meet its overall objectives

Specific for Regional: Develop performance metrics and reporting tools ensuring timely achievement of business objectives and encouraging improvement، effectiveness and appropriate levels of control

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or equivalent

4 to 5 years of experience in an administrative role or a similar field

Fluency in English

Proficiency in MS Office

Competencies:

Strategic Thinking

Driving and Achieving results

Commercial Understanding

Relationship Building

Communication Skills

Planning and Organizing

Attention to details

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

6- تعلن شركة أمان للخدمات المالية– إحدى شركات مجموعة رايه القابضة للاستثمارات المالية- عن فرص لشغل وظيفة مسؤول مبيعات داخلية بمحافظة المنيا

للتعيين بالفروع الاتية :

1) المنيا

2) ملوي

مجال_الشركة :

• مبيعات الهواتف والاجهزة الكهربائية والمنزلية.

‏

الشروط المطلوبة :

• ان يكون خريج جامعي (مؤهل عالي) فقط

• يفضل من لديه خبرة بمجال المبيعات الداخلية (الاجهزة الالكترونية- الهواتف)

• حسن المظهر.

• التقديم للذكور فقط.

• السن لا يزيد عن 30 سنة

• يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

المميزات :

• 5 ايام عمل- يومين اجازة متغيرة.

• 9 ساعات عمل.

• تامين (حياة- طبي- اجتماعي).

• رواتب مجزية + عمولات على المبيعات.

• فرص قوية للترقي الوظيفي.

• امكانية تقسيط منتجات من الشركة.

يتم_التواصل بارسال السيرة الذاتية مع ذكر (الوظيفة+ المنطقة) على:

raafat_fawzi@rayacorp.com

Whats App only @01146699196

MR. Raafat Fawzy

7- مجموعة أزاديا تطلب مساعد مدير

Assistant Manager

Description

Greet customers and ensure that they are served by shop staff in a timely manner and in compliance with quality and customer service standards

Communicate sales plans and targets to the Shop/Department team، monitor performance on an on-going basis, and suggest corrective actions to hierarchy when needed

Assign routine and non-routine tasks and assist in the schedule preparation for the Sales Associates، Cashiers and Coordinators (when applicable) and ensure that activities are carried out in the most efficient manner

Report occurring operational issues and handle customer complaints in in a timely manner، suggest solutions or escalate them as appropriate in order to ensure operational effectiveness and customer satisfaction

Handle or assist the Shop/Department Manager in handling the maintenance of inventories and placement of product orders to ensure effective stock management and availability of products

Motivate team members and provide them with the necessary support in terms of training and development in order to optimize sales results

Supervise the Opening process of the shop in order to ensure that all set procedures regarding petty cash، reporting, systems, etc. are respected

Specific for Sports Goods: Communicate with local suppliers، negotiate prices and place orders

Specific for Sports Goods: Handle the closing of the Shop in coordination with the Cashier by controlling the preparation of cash money، electronic cards slips, discounts, and VAT vouchers; ensure their delivery to the Accounting Department in compliance with company policies and security standards

Specific for Sports Goods: Perform other related activities such as communicating shop events and promotions to customers through social media tools، liaising with wholesales customers to ensure timely answering of their needs, liaising with local sports clubs and other

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

1- 2 years of experience in a managerial role; experience in retail is a plus

Good product knowledge and understanding of store operating procedures

Proficiency in MS Office

Fluency in English

Deep product knowledge across all departments

Specific for Sports Goods retail: Active participation in at least one sporting activity and expert knowledge of sporting events

Skills Specific for Sports Goods retail: Collective Game، Project oriented, Athlete/ambassador, Enthusiastic, Contributor, Empathic, Entrepreneur and responsible

Teamwork: level 4

Developing and Motivating Others: level 3

Cultural Awareness: level 3

Commercial Understanding: level 2

Customer Focus: level 2

Driving and Achieving results: level 3

Attention to details: level 2

Organization: Oysho

Primary Location: Egypt-Egypt، Mall of Egypt

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



8- شركة أوبو مصر للهواتف الذكية تطلب فني اصلاح هواتف في فرع المحلة الكبرى

OPPO Egypt now is hiring

Mobile Repair Technician For our new SCs in Mahalla_Kubra

Job Description

* Dealing with all problems either Software or Hardware.

* Check all device problems and fix the device in a short time with high quality according to company policy and procedure.

* Register all fixing process on the system/document.

* Making full test to the devices after fixing.

* Diagnostics and repairing any faults found، Make an analysis of all problems and send it to the quality team.

Job Requirements

--High follow up and organizational skills

--Ability to effectively interpret body language Ability to work under pressure

--Very good command of Arabic and English (written، orally)

--Very good computer skills (esp. MS Office applications)

--Very good communication (orally and written)، interpersonal, and --teamwork skills

--Have a great knowledge of communication

Send your updated CV to hr@oppo-aed-eg.com

mention ( Mobile Repair Technician Mahalla Kubra ) at the mail subject

9- ألبان زاهر يطلب للتعيين:

1- عمال مخازن

مكان العمل: القاهرة

الوصف الوظيفي :

1. إعداد واستكمال الطلبات للتسليم وفقًا للجدول الزمني.

2. استلام ومعالجة المنتجات والتخزين داخل المستودعات.

3. إجراء ضوابط المخزون والحفاظ على معايير الجودة العالية.

4. الحفاظ على بيئة عمل نظيفة وآمنة وتحسين استخدام الفراغات.

5. تسجيل وتوثيق عمليات الخروج والدخول للمواد المختلفة.

6. الإبلاغ عن أي اختلافات للمنتجات أو الخامات.

7. التواصل والتعاون مع المشرفين وزملاء العمل.

الشروط:

• جميع المؤهلات.

• فهم أساليب التخزين الحديثة ومتابعة تطورات المجال.

• اجادة المهارات التنظيمية والقدرة على استغلال المساحات.

• القدرة البدنية على رفع الأشياء الثقيلة.

--------------

الحقوق

• المرتب 2500 جنيه

• تأمين طبى

• تأمين اجتماعي

• وجبة

للتقديم للوظيفة يرجى التسجيل على منصة توظيف مصر من خلال اللينك الآتي: اضغط هنا

2- سائق

مكان العمل: القاهرة

الوصف الوظيفي :

• مسؤول عن قيادة السيارة طبقا للتعليمات الخاصة بقوانين القيادة والمرور المطبقة في جمهورية مصر العربية.

• مسؤول عن سلامة كل محتويات السيارة حتى توصيلها للمكان المطلوب.

• مسؤول تماماً عن الحفاظ على السيارة محل العهدة من التلف.

• مسؤول عن نظافة السيارة.

• مسؤول عن سلامة جميع أجزاء السيارة محل عهدته.

• مسؤول عن متابعة عمليات الصيانة الدورية والصيانة العلاجية والوقائية وتغيير الزيت والتموين بالوقود.

الشروط:

• التفهم الجيد لطبيعة عمله كسائق سيارة نصف نقل

• مهارات القيادة في الظروف المناخية الصعبة

• مهارات القيادة لفترة طويلة بدون توقف (4 ساعات على الأقل)

• الإلمام بمبادئ الصيانة الأساسية للسيارات

• رخصة قيادة مهنية (درجة ثانية على الأقل)

--------------

الحقوق:

• تأمين طبى

• تأمين اجتماعي

• وجبة

للتقديم للوظيفة يرجي التسجيل على منصة توظيف مصر من خلال اللينك الآتي: اضغط هنا

3- مراقب كاميرات

مكان العمل: القاهرة

الوصف الوظيفي :

1. يراقب الشاشات الخاصة بـ كاميرات المراقبة للتأكد من اتباع الموظفين والزائرين لسياسات وإجراءات التشغيل القياسية بالشركة

2. يقوم بالإبلاغ الفوري لمدير الفرع بخصوص أي تجاوزات لسياسات وإجراءات التشغيل القياسية بالشركة تحتاج للتدخل الفوري وذلك لاتخاذ اللازم.

3. يقوم بعمل تقرير يومي بكل التجاوزات بالفرع ويرسلها لرئيسه المباشر بالشركة لاتخاذ اللازم.

4. يُبلغ عن كافة اعطال كاميرات المراقبة لرئيس قسم الامن للعمل على إصلاحها والمحافظة على سريان العمل بصورة سليمة.

5. إعداد التقارير اليومية والشهرية لتقديمها إلى المدير المباشر.

6. اتباع التعليمات، وتنفيذ متطلبات الجودة والسلامة والصحة المهنية.

7. تأدية أي مهام أخرى يطلبها المدير المباشر في نفس المستوى من المسؤولية

الشروط:

1. خبرة في مجال مراقبة الكاميرات

2. مؤهل متوسط، عالى

3. إجادة التعامل مع الحاسب الآلى

4. لديه القدرة على الانتباه والتركيز العالى والمتابعة

5. القدرة على التعامل الفوري ورد الفعل السريع في حالات الطوارئ المختلفة

--------------

الحقوق:

• مرتب 2200 جنيه

• تأمين طبى

• تأمين اجتماعي

• وجبة

للتقديم للوظيفة يرجي التسجيل على منصة توظيف مصر من خلال اللينك الآتي: اضغط هنا

4- أمن إداري

مكان العمل: القاهرة

الوصف الوظيفي :

1.مراقبة دخول وخروج العاملين والزوار والتحكم بحاجز البوابة .

2.التأكد من سيارات الشركة ومتابعة العدادات الخاصة بها .

3.متابعة والابلاغ فورا عن أي خلل أو شبهة .

4. مراقبة الحركة بالمستودعات في الفترة المسائية.

5. تسجيل الزوار في السجل الخاص بذلك مع تقديمهم للإدارة.

6. المعاينة الخارجية للشركة مع التأكد من السلامة العامة .

الشروط:

• حسن المظهر

• ثانوية عامة أو دبلوم

• السن لا يقل عن 21 ولا يزيد عن 45

• موقف محدد من التجنيد

--------------

الحقوق:

• مرتب 2500 جنيه

• تأمين طبى

• تأمين اجتماعي

• وجبة

للتقديم للوظيفة يرجي التسجيل على منصة توظيف مصر من خلال اللينك الآتي: اضغط هنا

5- عمال انتاج

مكان العمل: القاهرة

الوصف الوظيفي :

1. تحضير أدوات وماكينات العمل وغسلها وتعقيمها

2. تعبئة المنتجات في العلب المخصصة وتغليفها.

3. وضع البار كود على المنتج وتاريخ الإنتاج والانتهاء على العلبة..

4. ترتيب العلب في كراتين ووضعها في المكان المخصص .

5. غسل الأدوات والماكينات وشطف صالة الإنتاج وترتيبها في نهاية اليوم.

6. التأكد من إغلاق الماكينات والأجهزة في نهاية اليوم.

7. أي مهام أخرى يكلف بها ضمن نطاق العمل.

الشروط:

• إجادة القراءة والكتابة

• موقف محدد من التجنيد

• السن لا يزيد عن 35 سنة

--------------

الحقوق:

• مرتب 2200 جنيه

• تأمين طبى

• تأمين اجتماعي

• وجبة

للتقديم للوظيفة يرجي التسجيل على منصة توظيف مصر من خلال اللينك الآتي: اضغط هنا

10- مجموعة أزاديا تطلب مساعد مدير

Assistant Manager

Description

Greet customers and ensure that they are served by shop staff in a timely manner and in compliance with quality and customer service standards

Communicate sales plans and targets to the Shop/Department team، monitor performance on an on-going basis, and suggest corrective actions to hierarchy when needed

Assign routine and non-routine tasks and assist in the schedule preparation for the Sales Associates، Cashiers and Coordinators (when applicable) and ensure that activities are carried out in the most efficient manner

Report occurring operational issues and handle customer complaints in in a timely manner، suggest solutions or escalate them as appropriate in order to ensure operational effectiveness and customer satisfaction

Handle or assist the Shop/Department Manager in handling the maintenance of inventories and placement of product orders to ensure effective stock management and availability of products

Motivate team members and provide them with the necessary support in terms of training and development in order to optimize sales results

Supervise the Opening process of the shop in order to ensure that all set procedures regarding petty cash، reporting, systems, etc. are respected

Specific for Sports Goods: Communicate with local suppliers، negotiate prices and place orders

Specific for Sports Goods: Handle the closing of the Shop in coordination with the Cashier by controlling the preparation of cash money، electronic cards slips, discounts, and VAT vouchers; ensure their delivery to the Accounting Department in compliance with company policies and security standards

Specific for Sports Goods: Perform other related activities such as communicating shop events and promotions to customers through social media tools، liaising with wholesales customers to ensure timely answering of their needs, liaising with local sports clubs and other

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

1- 2 years of experience in a managerial role; experience in retail is a plus

Good product knowledge and understanding of store operating procedures

Proficiency in MS Office

Fluency in English

Deep product knowledge across all departments

Specific for Sports Goods retail: Active participation in at least one sporting activity and expert knowledge of sporting events

Skills Specific for Sports Goods retail: Collective Game، Project oriented, Athlete/ambassador, Enthusiastic, Contributor, Empathic, Entrepreneur and responsible

Teamwork: level 4

Developing and Motivating Others: level 3

Cultural Awareness: level 3

Commercial Understanding: level 2

Customer Focus: level 2

Driving and Achieving results: level 3

Attention to details: level 2

Organization: Oysho

Primary Location: Egypt-Almaza City Center

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



11- شركة أوبو مصر للهواتف الذكية تطلب أخصائي توظيف موارد بشرية في فرع مدينة نصر

OPPO Egypt is hiring «HR Recruitment specialist»

Location: Nasr City

Job Duties:

-Preparing recruitment materials and posting jobs to appropriate channels.

-Sourcing and recruiting candidates by using databases، social media, etc.

-Screening candidates resumes and job applications

-Conducting interviews using various reliable recruiting and selection tools/methods to filter candidates within schedule.

Requirements:

- Max age: 26

- 1-year experience at least or HR certification course.

- Excellent English.

- Capable of handling multiple tasks.

- Ability to deal with different cultures and personalities.

If you are interested، send us your updated CV to «hr@oppo-aed-eg.com»

- & Mention (HR Recruitment specialist) in the mail subject.

12- مجموعة أزاديا تطلب متدربين

Internship

Description

Perform general administrative tasks as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned and required by the line manager or supervisor.

Follow up and assist in different processes to ensure proper workflow.

Guarantee proper and timely implementation of the department’s activities by coordinating with concerned parties

Qualifications

Attained Bachelor’s Degree or Bachelor’s degree in progress; Masters is a plus

0-1 year of experience

Fluency in English

Proficiency in MS office

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



12- شركة خير بلدنا في الفترة الحالية، فإن الشركة تعلن عن رغبتها في ضم كوادر بفرع العجمى

الوظائف:

١. مدير قسم الأغذيه الطازجة

٢. مدير قسم الأغذيه الجافة

٣. مشرف بقالة ١

٤. مشرف جزارة ١

٥. مشرف كاشير عدد ٢

٦. بائع بقالة وأجبان عدد ٢

٧. جزار بلدى. عدد ٢

٨. مشرف ممرات عدد ٢

مكان العمل: العجمى آخر شارع البيطاش أمام كشرى التحرير

مزايا الشركة

*مرتبات مجزية *حوافز شهرية *تأمين طبي *تأمين اجتماعي *بدلات انتقال ومعيشة *فرص للترقي*

الشروط العامة :

* جميع المؤهلات الدراسية.

---------------

للتقدم يرجى ملء الاستمارة باللينك التالي: اضغط هنا

لأي استفسار:

01224736633

13- مجموعة أزاديا تطلب مدير متجر (فرع)

Shop Manager

Description

Greet customers، offer assistance and serve them in order to ensure their needs and complaints are answered in a timely manner with quality and customer service standards creating customer loyalty and portfolio.

Ensure a smooth and efficient receiving process of items/shipments as well as monitor all kind of inventory activities such as cycle counts and stock movements including transfers between shops، transfers to/from warehouse, damaged items, devolution, etc.

Analyze hourly/daily/weekly sales performance، monitor selling items, missing sizes/ items and collection rotation (in coordination with BM and VM) in order to identify replenishment needs, place accurate orders, meet stock performance objectives and maximize sales and sellout

Detect، anticipate and provide regular feedbacks on customers' needs, markets trends and competitors activities affecting the region/ market

Recruit، train, motivate and evaluate team members to ensure that they have the necessary skill base and required image and that they are optimally enabled to maximize their potential and contribution to the company; conduct daily Japanese meetings to keep the staff informed and engaged

Prepare staff schedule based on budgeted hours and/ or visitors' traffic، daily sales targets, events, operational needs (including shipments, stock count, sale, etc.) as well as ensure the effective communication of sales plans and set daily and hourly targets to the Shop/Department team

Log/update all commercial and operational information as well as various requests on the provided platforms (Helpdesks، Events, Loss Prevention application, etc.) in a timely and accurate manner

Manage annual allocated budget by monitoring expenditure up to set limits، optimizing and reducing costs where possible and reporting variances versus budget (validating it with DM/BM first)

Oversee the shop's image and ensure its compliance with the brand’s standards، verify and follow up on the cleanliness, display and maintenance of the shop including the window, cash and stock room

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

3 years of experience in a managerial role; Previous experience in the industry/retail is a major plus

Fluency in English

Proficiency in MS Office

Skills Specific for Sports Goods retail: Collective Game، Project oriented, Athlete/ambassador, Enthusiastic, Contributor, Empathic, Entrepreneur and responsible

Specific for Sports Goods retail: Active participation in at least one sporting activity and expert knowledge of sporting events

Developing and Motivating Others: level 4

Cultural Awareness: level 4

Decision Making: level 3

Commercial Understanding: level 3

Analytical Thinking: level 3

Customer Focus: level 3

Driving and Achieving results: level 3

Organization: Oysho

Primary Location: Egypt-Egypt،Cairo Festival City

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



14- مجموعة أزاديا تطلب مساعد توريدات

Junior Supply Planning Associate

Description

Draft documentation for delivery and ensuring timely receipt from suppliers، forwarders, clearing agents, and insurance

Monitor and ensure proper keeping and timely completion of accurate shipment and general records.

Formulate and organize an updated database of local، national, and international forwarders and suppliers, while maintaining records’ accuracy.

Categorize and monitor all replies to communications sent to suppliers.

Follow up on and file required documentation related to the corporation’s contracts and logistics actions.

Qualifications

0-1 year of experience in an administrative role

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent technical degree (TS)

Fluency in English

Proficiency in MS Office

Customer Focus: level 1

Communication Skills: level 1

Teamwork: level 1

Planning and Organizing: level 2

Cultural Awareness: level 1

Attention to details: level 2

Commercial Understanding: level 1

Primary Location: Egypt-Egypt، Egypt Head Office

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



15- شركة خير بلدنا في الفترة الحالية، فإن الشركة تعلن عن رغبتها في ضم كوادر بفرع العجمى

1- وظائف المديرين:

مدير فرع- مدير قسم الأغذية الطازجة- مدير مسائي (خبرة سابقة بنفس المجال)- مدير منطقة أمامية.

2- وظائف التشغيل:

_ دعم فنى IT

مشرف كاشير – كاشير – خلف الكاشير

مشرف خدمة توصيل طلبات – موظف خدمة توصيل ( دليفري )

سائق خدمة توصيل طلبات

- مشرف بقالة وأجبان- مشرف لحوم- مشرف أسماك- مشرف أغذية جافة- مشرف خضار وفاكهة- مشرف أدوات منزلية

- بائع بقالة وأجبان- بائع خضار وفاكهة- بائع أسماك- بائع لحوم ( جزار بلدى )- مشرف FMC

_ موظف مخزن

_ منسق توريدات (لوجستيك)

منسق ممرات

أمين مخزن- مراقب مخزون

مشرف أمن- موظف أمن- مراقب كاميرات

موظف خدمات

مكان العمل: العجمى آخر شارع البيطاش أمام كشرى التحرير

مزايا الشركة

*مرتبات مجزية *حوافز شهرية *تأمين طبي *تأمين اجتماعي *بدلات انتقال ومعيشة *فرص للترقي*

الشروط العامة :

* جميع المؤهلات الدراسية.

للتقدم يرجى ملء الاستمارة باللينك التالي: اضغط هنا

