اعلان شركة بوان عن آخر التطورات لـ قيام إحدى شركاتها التابعة بتأسيس شركة صناعية في الجزائر تحت مسمى يونايتد تكنولوجي إليكتريك كومباني (يوتك-الجزائر)

اعلان شركة بوان عن آخر التطورات لـ قيام إحدى شركاتها التابعة بتأسيس شركة صناعية في الجزائر تحت مسمى يونايتد تكنولوجي إليكتريك كومباني (يوتك-الجزائر)
Previous Announcement No English translation, kindly refer to the Arabic version Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2019-06-26 Corresponding to 1440-10-23 Progress No English translation, kindly refer to the Arabic version Event's Expected Completion Date No English translation, kindly refer to the Arabic version Expenses Related to the Event, Whether They Changed or Not and Justification No English translation, kindly refer to the Arabic version Additional Information No English translation, kindly refer to the Arabic version

استكمال إنشاء 4 متاحف بالسعودية بتكلفة تتجاوز 224 مليون ريال

سهم "تسلا" يهبط 4% مع توقعات سلبية

حصاد 2019 .. قرارات سعودية هامة لجذب السياح والمستثمرين (فيديو)

استكمال إنشاء 4 فنادق بالسعودية بتكلفة تتجاوز 224 مليون ريال

