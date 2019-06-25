أخبار عاجلة

تصريحات مثيرة من عمران خان عقب مغادرة أمير قطر

تصريحات مثيرة من عمران خان عقب مغادرة أمير قطر تصريحات مثيرة من عمران خان عقب مغادرة أمير قطر

وقال "خان"، في الفيديو الذي نشره على حسابه بموقع "إنستغرام": "إن أمير قطر، تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، في باكستان. تميم معروف جيدا بجعله قطر في دائرة الأضواء العالمية".

ولفت إلى الدور الذي أداه أمير قطر في عالم الفعاليات الرياضية، وضمن ذلك "كسبه حق استضافة لعام 2022 " في بلاده.

وأضاف رئيس وزراء باكستان، أنه منذ توليه السلطة، استعادت باكستان صورتها الناعمة والتقدمية. وزارها زعماء مشهورون، كرئيس الوزراء الماليزي مهاتير محمد، وولي العهد السعودي محمد بن سلمان، وولي عهد أبوظبي محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، ونائب الرئيس الصيني وانغ كيشان، إلى جانب دعوات تلقاها من الرئيس الإيراني حسن روحاني.

وتابع: "والآن زيارة أمير قطر لباكستان تظهر حكمة (خان) في إدارة علاقات قوية مع قوى مختلفة".

"Greatness recognizes greatness, and is shadowed by it.” ― Harold Bloom, The Western Canon. All leaders who have inspired the whole world by their leadership skills and have given a solid, robust and positive branding image of their nations to the world can be seen highly inclined towards Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Positive vibes are prevailing among the world for Pakistan since Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken the lead of rule. Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mohammad Bin Salman, Crown Prince of KSA, Mohamed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Wang Qishan,Vice President of China has made the que for future path of ultimate success. Prime Minister Imran Khan is serving his country guests like a humble, great leader. He welcomes them & entertains invitations warmly that exhibits how close Pakistan is heading towards winning hearts of every human on earth irrespective of nationality or religion.

واختتم أمير قطر، أمس الأحد، زيارة رسمية لباكستان استغرقت يومين. وخلال الزيارة، شهد الشيخ تميم ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني، توقيع عدد من مذكرات التفاهم في المجالين الاقتصادي والمالي.

بدورها، نقلت وكالة الأنباء القطرية الرسمية عن وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني إن "قطر قررت ضخ استثمارات جديدة بقيمة ثلاثة مليارات دولار في باكستان، في صورة ودائع واستثمارات مباشرة"، مؤكدا أن بعد هذا الاستثمار "فإن حجم الشراكة الاقتصادية القطرية الباكستانية سيبلغ تسعة مليارات دولار".

