تصريحات مثيرة من عمران خان عقب مغادرة أمير قطر

"Greatness recognizes greatness, and is shadowed by it.” ― Harold Bloom, The Western Canon. All leaders who have inspired the whole world by their leadership skills and have given a solid, robust and positive branding image of their nations to the world can be seen highly inclined towards Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Positive vibes are prevailing among the world for Pakistan since Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken the lead of rule. Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mohammad Bin Salman, Crown Prince of KSA, Mohamed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Wang Qishan,Vice President of China has made the que for future path of ultimate success. Prime Minister Imran Khan is serving his country guests like a humble, great leader. He welcomes them & entertains invitations warmly that exhibits how close Pakistan is heading towards winning hearts of every human on earth irrespective of nationality or religion.